"BlacKkKlansman" filmmaker Spike Lee has been named the Cannes Film Festival jury president for 2020.
The "BlacKkKlansman" director - who movie won the Grand Prix at the iconic event in 2018 - has a long history with the festival stretching back to 'She's Gotta Have It' and 'Do the Right Thing' in the 1980s, and he's excited to be serving for the 73rd edition.
He said: "To me, the Cannes Film Festival (besides being the most important film festival in the world -- no disrespect to anybody) has had a great impact on my film career.
"You could easily say Cannes changed the trajectory of who I became in world cinema."
The 62-year-old filmmaker - who succeeds Alejandro G. Inarritu - admitted he was "shocked, happy, surprised and proud all at the same time" when he was offered the chance to preside over the jury this year.