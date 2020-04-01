'Star Wars' actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus

"Star Wars" actor Andrew Jack has died of coronavirus at the age of 76. The dialect coach passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Surrey at the age of 76, after battling the respiratory virus. His agent Jill McCullough said in a statement: "He died this morning of Covid-19 at St Peter's Hospital, Chertsey. Andrew lived on one the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach; Gabrielle Rogers. Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia having just flown in from New Zealand last week. "She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held. "Andrew was full of life - he was tall and striking with flowing white hair, you wouldn't miss him if he walked into a room.

"He was still working full pelt, currently coaching on the new Batman. He had been a dialect coach for many years and was one of those people who promoted mentoring and supporting younger coaches and he was a pioneer in our industry - in that he demonstrated to producers that we were a necessary department and that the job was important.

"He loved his work and was funny, charming and a joy to be around. He was a friend first and a client second and I will miss doing silly voices and p***ing around with him on set. Dialect coaching isn't just about being good at accents - you need to make actors feel safe and confident - and Andrew's actors adored him."

Jack appeared in a number of "Star Wars" movies as General Ematt including "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi", "Solo: A Star Wars Story" and "Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens."

His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, is currently being quarantined in Australia, with passengers arriving there being told to isolate in hotels for two weeks.

She wrote on social media: "Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus two days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him."

During his long career, Andrew worked as a dialect coach with top stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth.