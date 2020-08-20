Ster-Kinekor cinemas to reopen on August 28

With the national lockdown moving to level 2, Ster-Kinekor cinemas are reopening from August 28 with a maximum of 50 guests per cinema. The reopening will be done in a phased approach to ensure that operationally employees have been trained on the new Covid-19 health and safety measures and all the PPE required is ready when trading. Ster-Kinekor will start trading with 32 cinemas on August 28 followed by the remaining 21 sites on September 18. Motheo Matsau, deputy CEO said they have taken every step to ensure the safe return of patrons. “We’ve been getting ready to welcome patrons back to the cinema since the Government's announcement on July 6. We have taken every step to ensure the safe return of our guests and staff to the cinema with our staff having undergone extensive Covid-19 operations training,” said Matsau.

Some of the new measures taken include regulated seating, marked foyer floors to manage social distancing as well as longer show staggers to manage the number of people in the foyers at any one time.

Stringent hygiene protocols are also in place.

To limit contact, no transactions will take place in the cinema and all movie tickets and snacks must be purchased through the Ster-Kinekor App or on the website.

After the show, guests must exit the auditorium row-by-row starting from the back of the cinema and are requested to throw away their empty snack containers in the bins placed in the cinema foyers.

Cinemas will also be sanitised regularly.

“Before we open our doors, we will use a misting device to treat all our auditoria, as well as our lounge areas, foyers, hand railings and seats. We will continue to sanitise the cinemas before and after each show and have increased our cleaning times between every show to make sure all our seats and surfaces are clean and safe,” said Matsau.

Masks and temperature screening will be compulsory when entering the cinema foyer however masks may be temporarily removed in the auditorium to enjoy the refreshments.

All our staff will be screened before opening the cinemas each day, as well as at each shift.

“We will wear face masks and gloves where required and our staff have been trained on safe work practices to ensure safety for themselves and for our guests,” Matsau said.

Book your tickets at Ster-Kinekor or download the SK App on your smartphone. For all queries, call Ticketline on 0861-Movies (668 437).