Taika Waititi says 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is his 'craziest' film

Taika Waititi has given fans an insight into “Thor: Love and Thunder”, describing it as the "craziest" film of his career. The 45-year-old filmmaker is writing and directing the upcoming Marvel movie, and he's given fans an insight into what they can expect, admitting it "shouldn’t make sense".

Speaking to Empire, he explained: "I’ve done some crazy s*** in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done." The acclaimed movie-maker - whose previous credits include “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit” - admitted that, in a lot of ways, the film isn't very logical. He reflected: "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense.

"It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this." Taika previously revealed that he watched a host of Marvel movies after being offered the chance to direct “Thor: Ragnarok”.