Taron Egerton would "love" to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine following Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The 29-year-old actor has been linked to the role of the adamantium claw-wielding mutant, made famous on the big screen by Hugh Jackman in several movies.

Since Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox - who owned the rights to Marvel's 'X-Men' - speculation has been rife that those comic book characters will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Disney also owns Marvel, and Taron is ready to suit up as Wolverine but he doesn't know how "realistic" his chances are.

Speaking to Variety, Taron said: "I love Marvel and I love the movies and I'd love the excuse to get in shape, I'd love to be a part of it, whether [Wolverine] is realistic or not, I don't know."

Taron has been backed to play Wolverine by his 'Rocketman' co-star Jamie Bell insisting a superhero role is the "natural next step" for the British actor.

He said: "He can play Elton John, why not? It's the natural next step. I'm sure he'd love to. Taron's great. Working with Taron, I'm not entirely sure what he can't do, so I'm sure he could probably do it - another string to his bow, as it were."

It is not the first time the "Kingsman: The Secret Service" star has addressed rumours that he would be taking on the part.

He previously said: "I think it is just a rumour. As far as I'm aware it's unfounded. I don't know if I'm quite grisly enough.

"I mean if the people at Marvel think I am then great, let's go. But I think there are probably better candidates. But I would love to be involved with that world somewhere."