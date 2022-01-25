Tessa Thompson hints at romance in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Tessa Thompson has suggested that there will be more emphasis on love stories in the upcoming blockbuster “Thor: Love and Thunder”. The 38-year-old actress is set to play Valkyrie – the Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) first LGBTQI+ character – in the upcoming movie and explained the importance of including the superhero's sexuality in the new project.

Tessa told TheWrap: "It's totally exciting. We talk so much about representation and obviously, in terms of the LGBTQIA community, there's still so much work to be done. “But if you look at the comics in the canon, there are so many queer characters!"

The “Creed” actress continued: "It's hard because Taika (Waititi) and I would've even liked to go further, but in the context of the movies, there's only so much we can do. "Unfortunately, there's not a lot of time invested in love stories in Marvel movies in general. “I think that will be a little different on the new 'Thor', which is exciting. And getting to play a character that historically is not written for somebody that looks like me, all of that felt exciting."