'Thank Goodness': Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo to star in 'Wicked' musical

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will portray Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, in a big-screen adaptation of “Wicked”, the Tony-winning musical, helmed by “In the Heights” director Jon M. Chu. He has been attached to the project since February, and casting rumours for the film's two main roles have been swirling for months.

The stars announced their castings in respective Instagram posts on Thursday evening, reports Variety. "Dear Cynthia, honoured doesn't even begin to cover it. “I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz," Grande wrote in a message to Erivo, sent with a pink and green floral arrangement (the signature colors of Glinda and Elphaba).

A prequel to "The Wizard of Oz", "Wicked" tells the story of everything leading up to Dorothy's arrival in Oz. In its original Broadway run, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth portrayed frenemies Elphaba, who would become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch. With Broadway theatres reopening after a long pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The “Wicked” film adaptation has been a long time coming, and was most recently stalled by Stephen Daldry's departure as director last October due to scheduling conflicts. Stephen Schwartz, who penned the music and lyrics to the Broadway show, is adapting the screenplay with Winnie Holzman. Marc Platt, who produced the Broadway musical, is set to also produce the film.