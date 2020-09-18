'The Batman' resumes filming again

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“The Batman' cast and crew are back filming the superhero flick after the set was closed down due to a crew member testing positive for Covid-19. The Matt Reeves-directed film is scheduled for release in 2021, but the cast and crew of the much-anticipated flick were sent home earlier this month after one of the production staff contracted the disease. As a result, filming at the Warner Bros studio in Hertfordshire, south east England, was paused. However, work on the set is now back up and running again. Warner Bros confirmed in a statement: "Following a hiatus for Covid-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on 'The Batman' in the UK."

It had also been reported, though not confirmed, that lead star Robert Pattinson - who plays the titular caped crusader - had tested positive for coronavirus.

Filming was previously shut down in March due to the pandemic.

The cast and crew had only recently returned to work following the lockdown, and there is still said to be quite a bit of filming needed before the movie is finished.

It's not known if the setbacks will mean the movie's release will be delayed.

A member of the crew said: "Everyone was looking forward to getting back to work and it's come as a blow that production has stopped just three days after we began filming.

"We have all been told to stand down until further notice and we are not expecting to be back filming for at least two weeks."

In August, the movie's writer Mattson Tomlin insisted that the delays won't alter the plot.

Mattson has penned the script along with director Matt on the highly-anticipated superhero picture, and revealed that the story has not been changed despite the setbacks.

He said: "I mean, the movie is the movie, and I think that right now the plan is to just execute that vision."

The scribe insisted the priority is to complete filming on the DC Comics project, which also features Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell as Catwoman, Riddler and Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin respectively, in a safe manner.

He explained: "They were quite a way into shooting as it was. And so it really is just how do you finish safely? How do you make sure that everybody can show up for work and then go home and all be OK?"