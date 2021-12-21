'The Batman' star Zoe Kravitz studied cats and lions for her Catwoman role

“The Batman” actress Zoe Kravitz has explained how she studied cats and lions to better understand her role as Catwoman. The 33-year-old actress - who plays Selina Kyle and her alter ego Catwoman in Matt Reeves' upcoming blockbuster, which stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and the Caped Crusader - has opened up on her research to help her add something special to her performance.

Speaking to Empire magazine about her work with stunt coordinator Rob Alonzo, she said: "We watched cats and lions and how they fight, and we talked about what is actually possible when you're my size, and Batman's so much stronger than me. "What is my skill? It's being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."

She also described her character's portrayal in the film as an "origin story" as Selina starts to discover "who she is". She explained: "So it's the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. "I think there's a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I'm sure will be the femme fatale."