Theatre production 'Askari' hits the big screen

“Askari” is set to release on the big screen on Friday, April 22, just in time for Freedom commemorations. Many black people took to the polls to cast their votes for the first time on Wednesday, April 27, 1994, marking the end to apartheid.

In light of this historical moment, the SA State Theatre, in conjunction with Ster-Kinekor, presents the riveting production “Askari,“ that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Directed by award-winning filmmaker and theatre practitioner Sello Maseko, “Askari” follows the story of freedom fighters who became double agents and deadly assassins for the infamous Vlakplaas. It tells the story of men and women who infiltrated organised civic movements and student organisations for recruiting unsuspecting youth and influential leaders.

The story unpacks their decision in turning from insurgents to counter-insurgents, from community activists to mass killers. “Askari” explores themes of betrayal and death, redemption and forgiveness, and unfolds through dance, music and powerful storytelling. “In 2019, I was invited to be part of the delegation that visited the notorious farm at Vlakplaas.

“I saw a lonely and quiet farmhouse on an empty tract of land, sad outbuildings and the vengeful interrogation rooms and the tearful graves of those who met their end in the hands of the state-sponsored death squad,” recalled Maseko. “Forty years ago, the farm housed a group of people called Askari. Forty years ago, the farm administered pain, misery uncertainty and death,” he said.

Maseko went on to explain the show honours the “heroes and heroines whose lives perished in the torture chambers of Vlakplaas”. “As a historian and storyteller, I saw it fit to make my contribution to the truth and reconciliation project. The story of these foot soldiers of apartheid whose job description was to kill, needed to be told and I had to be the one telling it. “To deal with souls that are roaming around searching for peaceful rest is not an easy task. This action-packed story is part of a truth and reconciliation programme to help communities heal and move on,” he said.

This stage-to-screen film comes on the back of two Naledi Theatre Awards nominations, Best Script & Choreography, from its debut at the South African State Theatre (SAST), where it was filmed last year. The “Askari” screening forms part of the game-changing collaboration between the SAST and SKT to exhibit theatre content in cinema, which was launched in July 2021. The film will show from April 22 to May 15, in SKT cinemas including; Newtown, Rosebank Nouveau (Johannesburg), Musgrave (Durban), Sterland, Brooklyn Nouveau (Pretoria), Baywest (Gqeberha), Boardwalk, (Port Elizabeth) and Tygervalley, (Cape Town).