Tom Holland says someone wore a 'fake a**' in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but tells fans they have to "figure out" who. The 25-year-old actor - who stars as the titular super hero in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' - was joined by predecessors Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire for a cameo appearance and revealed that one of the trio wore a false behind during filming.

He said: "I’ll give you a spoiler, and I’m not going to tell you who, but one of us has a fake a** in their suit!" Instead of revealing which actor it was who wore the false bottom, Tom told fans to "figure it out " themselves during his appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”. He added: "You can figure out that for yourselves. I remember being on set and being like ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute, now that’s not real.’”

The BAFTA-Award winning actor - who first played the role of the DC Comics superhero back in 2016 likened his fellow stars to "older brothers" as he admitted that being cast in the role of Spider-Man can be "incredibly alienating." He said: "Honestly, [working with Andrew and Tobey] was the most incredible experience of my career. You know, playing Spider-Man, while being a wonderful experience and completely life-changing, it can also be incredibly alienating.