Tom Holland vows not to give 'Spider-Man 3' spoilers

Tom Holland has vowed not to give any spoilers after receiving his script for the third “Spider-Man” movie. The 24-year-old actor has flown out to Atlanta to film the latest instalment in the superhero saga - in which he plays the titular character and his alter ego Peter Parker - and was looking forward to reading the script for the first time. However, after previously running into trouble for accidentally giving away spoilers, Tom insisted he'll be keeping his lips sealed this time around. He said on his Instagram Story: "Hey, so, I just got home and I’m in Atlanta. I’ve just been delivered a package. That package is an iPad, and on that iPad is a script. “And that script is 'Spider-Man 3', so I’m about to find out what I’m going to be doing for the next five months,” he continued. “I’m not going to tell you anything about it, because I’ve learned my lesson.”

It was recently claimed Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who have both played the web-slinger in previous films, are to appear in the new movie.

However, a spokesperson for the film simply said: "Those rumoured castings are not confirmed."

But one familiar face who will appear in the film will be Benedict Cumberbatch, whose character Doctor Strange will become Peter's new mentor following the death of Tony Stark/Iron Man - played by Robert Downey Jr. - in “Avengers: Endgame”.

The “Sherlock” star is about to play Doctor Strange in a standalone sequel “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.

As the movie will explore alternate realities, and it has been speculated that this is how Strange will cross paths with Spider-Man.

The new “Spider-Man” movie is set to begin filming in Atlanta in November, while the “Doctor Strange” sequel will start shooting in London in October.

It is unclear when and how Benedict will shoot scenes for both Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

And Jamie Foxx is to return to his role as villain Electro – a part he had previously played in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” in 2014 when Andrew starred as the titular hero.

Jon Watts, who directed both “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, will once again behind the camera for the movie, which is slated for release in December 2021.

Story details are being kept under wraps for the moment but Tom will also be joined by returning supporting cast members such as Zendaya, Marisa Tomei and Jacob Batalon in the film.