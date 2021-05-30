Vera Farmiga is confident ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ will scare the bejesus out of die-hard fans

Fans are chomping at the bits to check out the third movie in “The Conjuring” franchise, which releases next week.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” is directed by Michael Chaves, who made his feature directorial debut with “The Curse of La Llorona” in 2019.

James Wan the creator of the “Conjuring” universe was unable to return to the director’s seat due to a work commitment clash. However, he remained involved as a co-writer and co-producer.

That said, Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as the paranormal investigating couple, Lorraine and Ed Warren, respectively.

With Wan proving his Midas touch with horror having shared co-creator credits on the “Saw” and “Insidious” franchises, Chaves has his work cut out for him in sustaining their successful streak in the third film.

Fortunately, he is not short on fans.

Vera Farmiga in an eerie scene with Ruairi O’Connor. Picture: Supplied

In a recent interview, Farmiga pointed out: “Chaves loves the ‘Conjuring’ franchise.

“When he first spoke about the plot points of ‘Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ and the journeys of our characters, it was akin to religious fervour.

“You can literally feel divine inspiration at play when you listen to him talk about Ed and Lorraine and their mission and their love.

“He referred to it as a love story, and to me, it's not so much a ghost story as it is a love story. I knew then we were in the right hands.

“And then, of course, there is his energy and his enthusiasm, his enjoyment, his eagerness that was so palpable it was infectious.

“He just had conviction. He had the readiness to be the one to do this. That was apparent. His devotion and his fanaticism, to be honest, won him the spot.”

Expanding on the hook of the upcoming film, the “Bates Motel” actress shared: “The trial of Arne Johnson was one of Ed and Lorraine’s most sensational.

“It was the first time in the history of the United States that a murder suspect claimed demonic possession as a defence.

“This particular case gave the producers an opportunity to manoeuvre the story away from the redundancy and isolating nature of the haunted house narrative. Every time there's a new instalment of ‘The Conjuring’, we need to up the ante on the fear and the faith.

“Sending Ed and Lorraine into the trenches, boots on the ground, was a smart choice.

“I also think the fans adore Ed and Lorraine and what's unique to this detective format is that it will give the audience more time alone with them, to see the investigative aspect to what they did as demonologists.

“It’s an interesting follow up to the first two films.”

Thrust into the greater world, tracking the origins of the evil, the audience is going to be put through myriad scary paces.

Also, the investigation pits Lorraine against her greatest nemesis to date.

Farmiga added: “There is a spiritual war that is declared on Lorraine by someone who wants to destroy her, and dark spirits are summoned against her and her family.

“Lorraine’s clairvoyancy includes not only precognition or seeing the future, but retrocognition, which means seeing the past.

“Lorraine is going to have to sort through cognition to understand if the impulses that come to her are from the divine or from the enemy of the divine.

“She is going to have to untangle the past in order to affect the future. It all becomes quite harrowing for her.”

Interestingly, the real-life Lorraine Warren passed away just before shooting commenced on “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”.

The 47-year-old award-winning actress admitted: “I had a very special relationship with Lorraine, and so did Patrick.

“At any given time, I continue to feel her presence and her sweetness around me. Honouring her memory means recognising her attributes and how she lived her life and bringing those qualities to my characterization.”

Although Farmiga is confident the movie will scare the bejesus out of die-hard fans, she hopes that they will also notice that love always overcomes evil.

“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” releases at cinemas nationwide on Friday, June 4.