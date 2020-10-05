WATCH: 'Mean Girls' cast reunites after 16 years

“Mean Girls” cast members, including Tina Fey, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried, recently had a virtual reunion and encouraged fans to vote. When asked to play "dumb blonde" Karen Smith, Seyfried said she was thrilled because Karen was similar to how she acted in high school to stay out of drama, reports Variety. Actress Lacey Chabert shared that she immediately fell in love with her character Gretchen Wieners while reading the script of the 2004 film. "I just thought she was so intensely insecure and so desperate to have anyone's approval. That's what made her vulnerable. That was the part that made her likable and kept her from just being mean," she said. When she was offered the part of Cady Heron, Lohan was initially drawn to the role of Regina George.

But when re-reading the script, she fell in love with Cady. "I mean during the process of filming for me, in between the movie I had done before and 'Mean Girls', I had gone back to school, and it was a really weird transition for me. I was kind of an outcast, so I really related to it when I had to play Cady," she said.

The screenplay of the teen movie was later adapted into a Broadway musical in 2017, and the musical is being made into a movie version.

Fey, the writer of the original film, shared that fans can be involved in casting actors for the new adaptation by sharing their dream cast on the project's website.

Fans also have the opportunity to have their names featured on the "burn book", a diary of gossip and rumours created by Regina George.

Chabert also encouraged fans to vote in the "Mean Girls way: Vote on November 3rd. That would be so fetch."

Watch the reunion below: