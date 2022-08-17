WATCH: Thuso Mbedu and Viola Davis on their ‘bad***’ training for ‘The Woman King’

Judging by the behind-the-scenes visuals Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu dropped on social media this week, “The Woman King” is set to be an instant hit. Taking to their Instagram pages, Davis and Mbedu shared the intense workouts they had to perform during the filming of the upcoming historical epic.

In the short video clip shared on social media, the “How To Get Away With Murder” star is heard saying, in between chuckles: “My body went through hell”. “It’s been a lot,” said Mbedu, echoing Davis’s sentiments. Commenting on some of the vigorous exercises they had to perform in preparation for the film, cast member Lashana Lynch shared: “People think training is going to be just getting a little bit of strength to do a little bit of stint …”

Davis went on to explain that their training included weight training, sprinting, martial arts, and weapon training, plus three hours of martial arts a day. “We had everything from sword plays, spears, machetes … a lot of punching, an hour and half of the weights (weigh lifting) and sprinting,” reiterated Davis, in the video. She added: “I mean, I feel like a bad***.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu) Local stars including Bonang Matheba, Abdul Khoza, Natasha Thahane, Khosi Ngema and Tiisetso Thoka applauded Davis and Mbedu for their stellar performance in the upcoming film. Former “Isibaya” actress Linda Mtoba commented: “Incredible!!!! Can’t wait.” “The Wife” actor Abdul Khoz expressed: “UYiGHOST uTHUSO maaan.. uyiKING #womanking🙌🏿🦍🙏🏿”

Content producer Jennifer Bala wrote: “Ooooo I can’t wait for this one! Whaat!?! You must have all felt so good as you improved and got the hang of it all. This is epic. 🙌🏽👑🔥” “Savage Beauty” star Nambitha Ben-Mazwi shared: “Obsessed. 🔥” Media personality Bonang Matheba added: “Girl. 🔥😍”

Set during the 18th and 19th, “The Woman King” is inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa. The film stars Davis as a general (Nanisca) who trains the next generation of warriors to fight their enemies. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Dana Stevens, the film stars Davis, Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega.