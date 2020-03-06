Winston Duke wants to be a villain in 'Black Panther' sequel

Winston Duke wants M'Baku to be the antagonist in the "Black Panther" sequel.

M'Baku is portrayed as a villain in the comics, although he teamed up to fight alongside Chadwick Boseman's titular character in the first film.

However, Winston wants to become a thorn in Black Panther's side in the follow-up, which is slated for release in 2022.





In an interview with ScreenRant, Winston said: "(M'Baku) is a hero, but he has so much going on. I think what makes a really great villain is that they have the power of seeing things their own way, and they can define their own circumstances."





Winston drew comparison with other Marvel Cinematic Universe villains such as Loki and Thanos, as they choose whether they will be heroic or villainous.





He explained: "And that's what's really cool about all the MCU villains as well. Loki always sees things his own way, and he chooses when he's going to be an ally or an antagonist.





"Thanos always had the power of self-definition. That's his greatest strength. It wasn't the rings, it wasn't his superpower or the fighting. It's that he made his mind up and said, 'This is how I define justice'. Because he wasn't a bad guy; he's just a dude who was seeking ultimate justice and balance. That's not bad.





"But he defined it himself, and all the really great villains that Marvel interrogates always have that ability, so they can go anywhere."





The 33-year-old actor also opened up on his role in Netflix film 'Spenser Confidential', in which he plays the role of Hawk in the Netflix film, who teams up with his former roommate Spenser (Mark Wahlberg), an ex-police officer and felon. He admits that he wanted to play more than just a thug in the flick.





He explained: "Hawk on the page was much more of a fighter and more of a brute than he was a thinker.



