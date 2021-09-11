Yahya Abdul-Mateen II confirms 'Matrix 4' role as Morpheus

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II confirms he has replaced Lawrence Fishburne as Morpheus in “The Matrix Resurrections”. The first trailer for the upcoming fourth film in the sci-fi franchise was unveiled this week with fans speculating about the 35-year-old actor's role as it bore a definite resemblance to Laurence Fishburne's character from the original trilogy.

Now, the “Candyman” star has confirmed he has taken over the role from Fishburne as he shared a picture of him in costume and simply wrote: "MORPHEUS." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (@yahya) He joins fellow franchise newcomers Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back as Neo and Trinity respectively. The upcoming movie - which is set to be released on December 22 - is directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote the script with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

Meanwhile, Fishburne has previously opened up on his absence in the film and he insisted fans should as the filmmaker about his absence. The 59-year-old actor said: "I'm not involved, and you'll have to talk to Lana Wachowski, and she'll answer that question for you." The “John Wick” star revealed last year that he had not been "invited" to star in the new movie but sent his best wishes to the team working on the film.

He admitted: "I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great." The actor played a central role in the original movie and described Morpheus as the character who defines his acting career. Laurence explained: "It is probably the role that I'll be best remembered for, which is great; it's not the only thing I'll be remembered for, which is better.