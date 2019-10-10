"Aquaman" star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II looks set to land a role in the fourth "Matrix" film after he reportedly met with director Lana Wachowski.
The "Aquaman" actor is said to have emerged as a frontrunner to join the motion picture after meeting with director Lana Wachowski.
Sources told Variety that the filmmaker met with a number of stars about a secret role in the movie, but it's not known what the part is.
Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are expected to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity for the fourth part of the franchise, which was recently confirmed by Wachowski, who created the universe with her sister Lilly Wachowski.
Lana, who will write, direct and produce the film, said in a statement: "Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now.