Yahya Abdul-Mateen II starstruck by Keanu Reeves

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was starstruck by Keanu Reeves when he started work on “The Matrix 4” and heard the actor in character for the first time. The 35-year-old actor has an undisclosed role in the upcoming sequel and admitted he felt flustered when he heard the franchise lead - who reprises his role as Neo in the movie - speak on set for the first time.

He recalled: "I remember Keanu and his first line. I looked up, and there was Keanu, and I said, 'Oh s***, I'm really in 'The Matrix'.' "It was just Keanu in that voice." And Yahya praised writer-and-director Lana Wachowski for her "ambitious" use of technology on the project.

He added to The Hollywood Reporter: "And the technology that Lana incorporated and the filmmaking, camera rigs that I’ve never seen before. It’s so ambitious. "It was really interesting to be making 'The Matrix 4' at a time when the world was so warped and when reality was so distorted. It could creep in a little bit if you let it.” Yahya is also gearing up for a return as Black Manta in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and he's teased he thinks the sequel will be better than 2018's “Aquaman”.

He said: "I think the script is better than it was in the first one. It gives the actors a lot of good storytelling moments." The actor was also pleased he gets the chance to show off his character in greater depth.