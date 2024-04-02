Beyoncé thanks Stevie Wonder for playing harmonica on ‘Jolene’

Beyoncé has thanked Stevie Wonder for playing the harmonica on her cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’. The pop star covered the classic track on her new country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ and she revealed Wonder's involvement when he presented her with the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Beyoncé started her acceptance speech by thanking Wonder, saying: “Thank you so much Stevie, I love you. I love you and I honour you. I want to thank you for making a way for all of us. “I’m honoured to receive this recognition from you, Stevie Wonder. Whenever anyone asks me if there’s anyone I can listen to for the rest of my life, it’s always you. So thank you, God bless you.” Wonder responded: “I want to thank you for motivating the world to be a better place,” before Beyoncé went on to add: “And thank you for playing the harmonica on ‘Jolene’.”

Beyoncé then went on to talk about her award, saying: "Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy. "Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticised, which often will test your mental strength. "Being an innovator is leaning on faith and trusting that God will catch you and guide you. So, to all the record labels, every radio station, every award show, my hope is that we’re more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions.