Saturday, December 2, 2023

A gift from the Queen! Beyoncé releases new song to celebrate debut of ‘Renaissance’ film

Beyoncé has released new song ‘My House’ to accompany ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’. File photo: Reuters

Published 1h ago

Beyoncé has released new song ‘My House’ to accompany ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’.

The ‘Break My Soul’ superstar gave the Beyhive “a gift” by dropping the track on streaming platforms to celebrate the debut of the movie of her acclaimed world tour which she embarked on this year in support of the release of her seventh solo studio album ‘Renaissance’, which came out in 2022.

Apple Music's official Instagram page said: “A gift from the queen for the opening weekend of the Renaissance film. Listen now to @beyonce’s new track ‘MY HOUSE.'”

At the London premiere of the movie, Taylor Swift walked the red carpet in support of Beyoncé, an artist that the 'Anti-Hero' singer has described as a major “influence” on her life and career.

Beyoncé had attended the premiere of ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’, Swift’s own tour film.

After the pop icons were photographed together at the premiere which took place in October in Los Angeles, Swift wrote on her Instagram: “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence.

“The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility.

“She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

The London premiere had a star-studded guest list which included Ms Banks, Bimini, Mabel, Blake Lively, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and will.i.am among others.

Related Topics:

LondonBeyonceMusicArtistsFilmStreaming