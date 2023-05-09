Backstreet Boys’ Spotify streams increase after SA tour dates announcement

If there was any doubt that the hype for the Backstreet Boys’ tour of South Africa is building, the newly-released stats from Spotify seems to have put those to bed. Spotify data for the ’90s’ boy band indicated that in anticipation of their upcoming tour, South Africans are taking a walk down memory lane.

According to Spotify, a mere week after the announcement of their tour was made in February, the average number of Backstreet Boys playlist streams rocketed by 280%. Unsurprisingly, according to Spotify their most popular song, “I Want It That Way” was streamed the most among all their songs. The average number of their searches also increased significantly (Spotify noted a 115% increase).

Having observed an increase in streams from other countries where the band has already performed, the streamer is expecting a similar spike in South Africa over the next week ahead of the band's first concert in Cape Town on May 16. Johannesburg, Cape Town, Pretoria, Durban and South Africa. "Nostalgia is such a powerful feeling, and we see how people use Spotify to seek out the music they love that spans the decades on our platform, to amplify that feeling," shared Warren Bokwe, Sub-Saharan lead Music Strategy and Operations at Spotify.