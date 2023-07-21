Coldplay in talks to headline Glastonbury 2024

Coldplay are reportedly in talks to headline Glastonbury 2024. Chris Martin and co celebrate their 25th anniversary next year, and according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, they are in "advanced talks" to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm.

The 'Paradise' hitmakers are to release their album, 'Moon Music', "early next year," before the world-famous festival takes place in June, and they have a gap in their schedule to fit it in. Frontman Martin, 46, previously said of not playing in 2022: “Glastonbury is our spiritual home, but even your parents say you need to leave home sometimes." Coldplay have played the world-famous festival a handful of times over the years; most recently they headlined in 2016, while a pre-recorded set aired as part of the Glastonbury Festival Presents Live at Worthy Farm 2021 broadcast, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Martin recently revealed he needs a team of physios to get him ready for the stage. The 'Yellow' hitmaker admitted it is harder to prepare for the group's stadium shows now than it was a decade ago and he joked the band need to treat playing such vast venues as soccer players do ahead of their games in the same sites. He was quoted by the Daily Star Sunday's Wired column as saying: "As the venues become the same as sports, some of the preparations do too.

"When we were playing bars, I don't drink, but the rest of the band were drinking. "And when you're playing stadiums, it's like preparing for a big soccer game - you know you're going to get some muscle issues... "I'm getting older so it's the same thing you would imagine a retired footballer would do if you said you have to play this afternoon - a lot of creaking and stretching and asking people to manipulate this and loosen that."

And Martin admitted he isn't the only singer feeling the strain of performing as his friend Beyonce has been suffering similar knee issues. He said: "I saw Beyonce after the Grammys - she's my hero and sister and everything. "But it's funny because I have a knee problem from being on stage and she'll say, 'Yeah me too.'

"You have the same work complaints that no one else can talk about."