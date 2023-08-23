Convicted fraudster Billy McFarland claims first batch of Fyre Festival II tickets sold out

Con artist Billy McFarland seems hell-bent on making his dream of a luxury music festival in the Caribbean come true despite the disaster that was the first instalment of Fyre Festival back in 2017. Now, despite no confirmed date or line-up, the convicted fraudster claims that the first batch of tickets for the upcoming festival are already sold out.

The Fyre website listed tickets at a price of $499 (R9 400), rising up to $7,999 (R150 000). “The first Fyre Festival Il drop has sold out. Since 2016 Fyre has been the most talked about festival in the world. We now saw this convert to one of the highest priced GA pre-sales in the industry,” he said. He went on to add that Fyre is about people from around the world coming together to pull off the impossible.

“This time we have incredible support. I'll be doing what I love while working with the best logistical and infrastructure partners. “In addition, all ticket sale revenue will be held in escrow until the final date is announced. We look forward to surprising the world alongside our partners as we build Fyre and Fyre Festival Il into the island adventure of a lifetime.”

"It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here and it really all started during a seven-month stint in solitary confinement," he said with a straight face.

The last time McFarland tried to host a music festival in the Caribbean, back in 2017, the purported “musical festival” famously turned out to be an absolute flop.