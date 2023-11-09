DaBaby just can’t seem to catch a break, cancels Zimbabwe show

US rapper DaBaby’s show which was supposed to take place on November 17 in Zimbabwe has been cancelled. The event planner Roar Entertainment announced the news on their social media pages citing challenges.

In a press release, Roar Entertainment said “it regrets to announce the cancellation of the highly anticipated DaBaby concert, originally scheduled to take place on November 17th ,2023. “This decision has been reached after extensive market research, which revealed that the Zimbabwean market is currently not ready to host such an internationally acclaimed artist.

"The findings from our market research highlighted certain challenges that would have compromised the overall success of the event. The original show was slated for September 13 but was postponed to earlier dates of the same month.

The tickets purchased for the first date were said to be valid for the later date. Jah Prayzah and Holy Ten were supposed to be the main supporting acts of the show. DaBaby even confirmed on social media that he was indeed coming to Zimbabwe for the show. In a video shared by Roar Entertainment, he chanted: “We [are] shutting down, Zimbabwe. September 23rd, I will be performing live at Old Hararians.