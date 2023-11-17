Independent Online
Fans react to Drake and J. Cole recreating iconic Ronaldo and Messi photo in new music video

The new music video sees Drake and J. Cole recreate Messi and Ronaldo’s iconic Louis Vuitton pic. Picture: Instagram/@champagnepapi

Published 3h ago

Drake and J. Cole have released a new music video for their recent Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping single, ‘First Person Shooter’.

The video sees Drake and Cole go head to head as they role play as rivals across various fields, including basketball, ping pong and chess.

The chess scene in particular has sparked conversation online after the pair recreated an image from an iconic shoot that pitted longtime football rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi against each other for a Louis Vuitton campaign last year.

@ESPN shared both images on Twitter (X). “Drake and J. Cole recreated Messi and Ronaldo's iconic chess photo in their latest music video 🎵🔥”

Most comments have been unflattering with tweeps trolling the pair for comparing themselves to the two veteran football giants.

“Drake thinks he’s Messi 😭😭😭,” commented @chuckgoldberg. “The original still stands out. They don’t have the aura,” added @brodamike07.

Drake also announced on Thursday morning that he’d be releasing the third instalment of the ‘Scary Hours’ series. “SCARY HOURS 3 TONIGHT, MIDNIGHT EST @Drake,” he shared through his OVO Sound page.

Earlier in the week, Drake and Cole also announced that they’d be embarking on a joint tour.

Dubbed the ‘It’s All A Blur — Big As The What?’ Tour, the new tour will see the two hip hop giants artists play shows across dozens of cities across the US between January and March 2024.

“@champagnepapi has expanded his 'It's All a Blur Tour' with a new batch of 2024 dates with @realcoleworld,” shared Boardroom.

