J Hus teams up with Drake for new summer afrobeats anthem ‘Who Told You’

UK rapper J Hus and Canada’s global rap star Drake have teamed up for the first time with their new single, ‘Who Told You’.
It is produced by long-time Wizkid executive producer, P2J, and has an afrobeats feel tailored for summertime vibes.
J Hus has been the talk of social media since he first started to tease the new song on Wednesday. The single sees Drake return to the smooth and tropical afrobeats sound he last explored on 2021’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ favourite ‘Fountains’ featuring Tems.
“Who told u bad man don't dance? Who told u gangsters don't dance?…Summer is Already Mine,” shared J Hus on Instagram along with a video of him and a few friends dancing along to the song.
J Hus famously made a surprise appearance during Drake’s “Scorpion” tour show at the O2 arena in London back in 2019. With the two artists striking up a public friendship, their fans have been eagerly awaiting a collaboration between them.
Tweeps react to Drake’s card getting declined: ‘Being broke doesn’t feel as bad now’
Tweeps reminisce on Pusha T’s infamous Drake diss: ‘Pusha left a stain on this man's legacy’
Fans revisit Kendrick Lamar’s star-making debut release, ‘Section.80’, as it surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify
Spotify removes music from AI music app Boomy, promises tough action on artificial streaming
The past few weeks have seen the UK rap scene make a huge mark on the global stage. First it was Dave and Central Cee releasing a collaborative single titled “Sprinter” last week, which has become a viral hit across the globe.
They quickly followed that up with a surprise joint EP titled, ‘Split Decision’, which they released on Sunday to rave reviews. One of the standout songs, ‘Our 25th Birthday’, includes a shout out to amapiano and Cape Town.
“Look, I was eatin' beans out the tin, now it's avocados,” rapped Central Cee. “I'm in Cape Town, roof down, playin' Amapiano. Dave got nine in the Sprinter, I'm tryna pack the Viano.” This line has predictably been a popular caption on Instagram posts over the past few days.