J Hus teams up with Drake for new summer afrobeats anthem ‘Who Told You’

UK rapper J Hus and Canada’s global rap star Drake have teamed up for the first time with their new single, ‘Who Told You’. It is produced by long-time Wizkid executive producer, P2J, and has an afrobeats feel tailored for summertime vibes.

J Hus has been the talk of social media since he first started to tease the new song on Wednesday. The single sees Drake return to the smooth and tropical afrobeats sound he last explored on 2021’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ favourite ‘Fountains’ featuring Tems. “Who told u bad man don't dance? Who told u gangsters don't dance?…Summer is Already Mine,” shared J Hus on Instagram along with a video of him and a few friends dancing along to the song. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezmalay Ezmalay (@theuglygram) J Hus famously made a surprise appearance during Drake’s “Scorpion” tour show at the O2 arena in London back in 2019. With the two artists striking up a public friendship, their fans have been eagerly awaiting a collaboration between them.