Rapper Killer Mike arrested at the Grammy Awards

The rapper — whose real name is Michael Render - was escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs, shortly after winning three of the four rap categories during the pre-show part of the ceremony, but it is unclear what cops had booked him for.

The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner shared video footage of the incident on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote: "Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in Crypto arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

"An official tells someone on his team that it’s possible he may be released later tonight from the arena. Unclear if he’s being booked here and what he’s charged with. Trying to find out. #Grammys"

He later wrote: "Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanour and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. “It’s a big nothing,” source says.(sic)"