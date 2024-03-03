Rihanna comes out to perform her hits at Ambani pre-wedding celebrations in India

Super star Rihanna has made a brief return to the stage after performing a pre-wedding gig for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, India. The Fenty beauty mogul was a part of the guest list that included Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunder Picha, Ivanka Trump and Bollywood celebrity Shah Rukh Khan.

The ‘Love on The Brain’ hitmaker performed at the prenuptial bash’s where money was clearly not a problem. Anant Ambani, 28, and his long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant, 29, who will tie the knot in July. Rihanna performing "All Of The Lights" in India tonight. pic.twitter.com/KXYPSXMMJq — FentyStats (@FentyStats) March 1, 2024 Anant is the youngest son of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.

“The show was the best,” Rihanna was seen saying on camera post-concert, while being approached by paparazzi. “I haven’t done a real show in eight years.” Rihanna's $6M performance of "All Of The Lights" in India at the son of Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's wedding pic.twitter.com/d1J4ZfvWzE — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) March 2, 2024 Last year, Rihanna performed at the Super Bowl half-time show and at the Oscars but hasn’t put on a full show since her Anti World Tour in 2016 and she made sure to put on a show, with her performing several of her top-charting hits. Videos of her performance have been trending online since Friday.