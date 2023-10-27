Taylor Swift receives 20 nods for 2023 Billboard Music Awards

The 33-year-old pop superstar already holds the record for the most awarded female with 29 to her name but has been nominated a further 20 times for the upcoming ceremony, which will take place on November 19.

The 'Karma' songstress has received a nod for Top Artist alongside Drake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and SZA, as well as Top Female Artist but will face competition from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Beyonce and will also be considered for Top 100 Hot Song for her hit 'Anti-Hero' as well as Top 100 Hot Artist, Top 100 Hot Songwriter and Top Streaming Song Artist amongst a host of others.

Hot on her heels are 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker SZA and country star Morgan Wallen, both of whom have received 17 nominations for their musical efforts over the course of the last year.

Other stars to receive a string of nominations include The Weeknd, who has received 16 nominations, Drake with 14 and Zach Bryan with 13.

Miley Cyrus has received nominations in a total of 10 categories, and will go head-to-head with Swift for Top Female Artist and has seen her megahit 'Flowers' nominated in six categories, whilst fellow superstar Beyonce's comeback album 'Renaissance' will go up against Drake, SZA, Steve Lacy and Brent Faiyaz.