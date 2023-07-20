WATCH: J. Cole teams up with protégé Bas on new single ‘Passport Bros’

Bas has teamed up with his mentor and Dreamville label boss J. Cole for a new summer rap anthem sprinkled with the subdued logdrum sound popularised by the amapiano genre. The song was released along with a music video. The video sees Bas and Cole partying it up, dancing with some girls, gambling at a casino, travelling across Barcelona and other parts of Europe, and eating out at expensive Japanese restaurants.

In a rare Instagram post from the famously reclusive “No Role Modelz” rapper, Cole reminisced on the process of making the song and the travels around the world that him, Bas and his team embarked on.

“New @bas featuring me ‘passport bros’. Man this song gonna forever remind me of Barcelona, @tminus bachelor trip that brought me back outside, SHOKO, clase Azul which I just discovered after years of not taking no shots (need that 💰)” “r&b Wednesday at Playa in Miami with my dawgs before we head back to the studio to work on *** **** ***, and the sprinter van's that we be moving in while ib hooked up to the Bluetooth. Also the Tokyo trip that both didn't happen and happened at the same time 😂😂😂” He went on to add, “GO RUN IT UP, bas new album on the way "we only talk about real shit when we're fucked up" sheeeeeeeesh produced by @dzl.6 and @aziztheshake by the way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole World (@realcoleworld) Cole and Bas have previously teamed up on several singles, most notably “Night Job”, “Hunger on Hillside”, “The Jackie”, “Tribe” and “Let Go My Hand”.