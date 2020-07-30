10 most streamed female artists on Spotify in Mzansi
South Africa’s top female artists continue to light up the stage while Spotify shines a spotlight on the female voices that local audiences cannot seem to get enough of.
Spotify’s current list of South African female artists and the tracks most streamed by local audiences showcases the diversity of South Africa’s music culture, with female artists representing the Afrikaans, pop, soul, amapiano and R&B genres amongst the favourites.
These women represent a blend of artists listeners have come to know and love and newer artists who are currently taking the industry by storm.
The platforms first South African RADAR artist, R&B, trap soul singer and songwriter, Elaine, leads the list of the most streamed female artists in South Africa.
Local fans are also loving the sounds of Rhythm & Blues sensation Ami Faku as well as Sha Sha whose hit collaborations with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have earned her the nickname “the amapiano queen”.
Local audience appreciation for the genre remains high, with amapiano continuing to hold the title as the most-streamed local music genre in South Africa.
On the list of the most streamed tracks locally by South African female artists, Elaine’s single ‘You’re the One’ takes the number one spot followed by “Risky” and DJ Zinhle’s hit “Umlilo”.
To highlight how important women are to the industry, Spotify will celebrate proud female voices during Women’s Month. Throughout August, look out for some exciting Spotify playlist takeovers by a few of Africa’s top female creators.
Top 10 most-streamed female artists in South Africa*
1) Elaine
2) Ami Faku
3) Sha Sha
4) Demi Lee Moore
5) Juanita Du Plessis
6) Karen Zoid
7) Amanda Black
8) Zonke
9) Shekhinah
10) Lady Zamar
Top 10 most-streamed tracks by female artists in South Africa*
1) Elaine - “You're The One“
2) Elaine - “Risky“
3) DJ Zinhle – “Umlilo“
4) Elaine – “I Just Wanna Know“
5) Elaine – “Changes“
6) Elaine – “I/You“
7) Q Twins ft DJ Tira – “Hamba“
8) Christia Visser - “17 Shots“
9) Elaine - “Say It“
10) Elaine – “When We’re Alone“