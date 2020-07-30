10 most streamed female artists on Spotify in Mzansi

South Africa’s top female artists continue to light up the stage while Spotify shines a spotlight on the female voices that local audiences cannot seem to get enough of.

Spotify’s current list of South African female artists and the tracks most streamed by local audiences showcases the diversity of South Africa’s music culture, with female artists representing the Afrikaans, pop, soul, amapiano and R&B genres amongst the favourites.

These women represent a blend of artists listeners have come to know and love and newer artists who are currently taking the industry by storm.

The platforms first South African RADAR artist, R&B, trap soul singer and songwriter, Elaine, leads the list of the most streamed female artists in South Africa.

Local fans are also loving the sounds of Rhythm & Blues sensation Ami Faku as well as Sha Sha whose hit collaborations with DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small have earned her the nickname “the amapiano queen”.