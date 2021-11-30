3 producers and DJs who are taking amapiano to the world

This year has been another landmark one for amapiano. Since 2019, the genre has been consistently the most popular genre in South Africa, and that doesn't seem like it'll change any time soon.

Following on major strides made last year with Kabza De Small featuring two of the continent’s biggest acts, Wizkid and Burna Boy, on his massive single “Sponono”, the genre has become hugely popular across the continent, too. The popular phrase “Amapiano to the World” is gradually coming to fruition as more and more global acts co-sign the genre. A few weeks ago, award-winning British artist Jorja Smith released several amapiano remixes of her single, “All of This”, featuring local acts like DJ Maphorisa and Heavy K.

Here, we look at three amapiano producers who’ve helped extend the genre’s reach this year: Scorpion Kings (DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small) There’s really nowhere else to start than with Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, who are collectively known as the Scorpion Kings.

Over the past few years the duo have played a monumental role in the genre by not only releasing hit after hit, but by also working with and propelling the careers of the genre’s other A-listers. Recently, the mentored and helped newcomer Young Stunna release his debut project, "Notumato". The project is best known for the runaway hit, "Adiwele". Mr. JazziQ

Formerly one half of the popular production duo, JazziDisciples alongside Josiah De Disciple, Mr. JazziQ has successfully rebranded himself as a bankable amapiano producer in his own right. Thus far, he has dropped no less than four certified hit singles this year: “Amaneighbor”, “Woza”, “Ungangi Bambi” and “Gupta” with Focalistic. He’s also got production and feature artist credits on several other artists’ songs. Major League DJz

Major League DJz just know how to stay relevant and abreast of whatever is new and hot. The twin DJs have been around for over half a decade now and they seem to always be on trend no matter what. True to form, they have been right on cue with the amapiano wave, jumping on it as it started to sweep across the country.