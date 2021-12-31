5 of the best amapiano duos in South Africa

As amapiano continued to dominate this year, the genre’s top production duos have come to the forefront to lead the charge. Below we look at five of the best amapiano duos out there.

Scorpion Kings There’s no other place to start than with the Scorpion Kings. The duo comprises of arguably the two best amapiano producers around, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small. Together, they’ve formed an integral part in the genre booming across the globe over the past year, by relentlessly churning out hit after hit.

It’s difficult to imagine where amapiano would be without these two giants. Felo Le Tee Though they’ve been around for a while, Felo Le Tee have only started to find their way into the mainstream this year.

The duo have achieved huge success with recent single “66” featuring Myztro, a single which has spawned a massively popular dance that's rivalled only by Ch’cco’s “Nkao Tempela”. Their new release “Dipatje Tsa Felo” featuring vocalist Daliwonga is the latest example of their immense talent and range. MFR Souls

MFR Souls have shown no signs of slowing down since they emerged with 2019’s inescapable amapiano hit, “Love You Tonight”, a single that helped thrust them and featured vocalist Sha Sha into continental stars. They’ve followed that up with three impressive albums and countless collaborations. Their most recent single, “Konka” featuring Big Zulu has become somewhat of a theme song for the popular Soweto nightclub it’s named after.

Major League DJz Major League DJz have always had a knack for positioning themselves near wherever musical trends are leading towards. Their cosying up with the genre’s hottest acts over the past few years has allowed them to stay abreast with the likes of the Scorpion Kings when it comes to mainstream visibility.

The twins have seemingly mastered the business of music, and they’re making the most of it. Mellow and Sleazy Mellow and Sleazy have been hugely prolific in 2021, curating hit after hit for and alongside artists such as Focalistic, Mr JazziQ, DJ Maphorisa and Young Stunna.