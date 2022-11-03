A look at 5 of Brenda Fassie’s biggest hits

Universal Music Group said on the music legend’s posthumous birthday, November 3, that all her entire catalogue including her Brenda and The Big Dudes is now available for fans to enjoy on digital streaming platforms. Fassie is known for her illustrious career which dates back to 1983. She died in 2004, but her music still lives on.

She broke into the music scene with the group Brenda and the Big Dudes and together they recorded one of their biggest hits “Weekend Special”. pic.twitter.com/bpc4fio6jY — Bongani Fassie (@IamBONGZ) November 3, 2022 After going solo she worked with producer Sello “Chicco” Twala and went on to record hits such as “Too Late for Mama” and “Black President.” Smash hits such as “Vuli Ndlela” have become a part of Mzansi festivities. In honour of her music being on digital platforms, here is a look back at five of Brenda Fassie’s biggest hits:

1. “Vuli Ndlela“ Released in 1998, on her album “Memeza'” on YouTube, the song’s visuals have been viewed 31 million times. 2. “Nomakanjani”

Released in 1999 as the lead single of her 14th studio album to the album, “Nomakanjani” is a global hit. 3. “Weekend Special” “Weekend Special” was released in 1986 when MaBrr was still with The Big Dudes. The song had huge success even entering the US Charts top 100.

4. “Istraight Lendaba” In 1992, Fassie sent a message and let everyone know that she was sure of herself and story with the release of “Istraight Lendaba”. 5. “Too Late For Mama”