A-Reece releases new joint album with older brother, Jay Jody
Following a quiet and largely inauspicious 2020 in which he only released one single, Zimbali hitmaker A-Reece has been enjoying a fruitful 2021.
The year started with him releasing The 5 Year Plan, a hard-hitting and well-received single featuring frequent collaborator, Wordz.
He'd been teasing The 5 Year Plan for over a year, and he treated his fans when the single was accompanied by a black and white music video where Reece and Wordz performed as bank robbers.
The former Ambituouz Entertainment rapper followed that up with the release of his first project in two years, Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: the mixtape.
“heaveN caN waiT : thE narroW dooR voL.1 “ by BLUE TAPE. finallY ouT noW oN alL dsp’S."
" heaveN caN waiT : thE narroW dooR voL.1 " by BLUE TAPE.— A-REECE. (@reece_youngking) December 10, 2021
finallY ouT noW oN alL dsp'S .
Now, he's teamed up with his older brother, Jay Jody (formerly known as Pjay), for the joint album Heaven Can Wait: the narrow door (Vol. 1).
Jay Jody is one half of the rap duo, B3nchmarQ alongside Tkay 10Staxx. Tkay helmed the mixing and mastering of the project.
Ahead of the album's release, the pair dropped two singles: Ridiculous and Tuff Luck. The projects lead single on release, More Than A Night, features vocalist Ayanda Jiya.
The cover of the project is an image of their late father over a blue background, an ode to their collective name, Blue Tape. The brothers have said the album is dedicated to their father, who passed away.
sucH aN overwhelminG feelinG ...— JAY JODY (@OriginalJayJody) December 10, 2021
buT I knoW you'rE smilinG righT noW causE youR boyS diD iT ...
heaveN caN waiT: thE narroW dooR voL.1 NOW OUT!!!
pleasE enjoY thE ridE , sharE witH thosE yoU lovE & thE worlD.
💙
💽: https://t.co/4nd0xf82jv pic.twitter.com/uLGjNB1t1a