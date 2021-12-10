A-Reece releases new joint album with older brother, Jay Jody

Following a quiet and largely inauspicious 2020 in which he only released one single, Zimbali hitmaker A-Reece has been enjoying a fruitful 2021. The year started with him releasing The 5 Year Plan, a hard-hitting and well-received single featuring frequent collaborator, Wordz.

He'd been teasing The 5 Year Plan for over a year, and he treated his fans when the single was accompanied by a black and white music video where Reece and Wordz performed as bank robbers. The former Ambituouz Entertainment rapper followed that up with the release of his first project in two years, Today's Tragedy, Tomorrow's Memory: the mixtape. “heaveN caN waiT : thE narroW dooR voL.1 “ by BLUE TAPE. finallY ouT noW oN alL dsp’S."

“ heaveN caN waiT : thE narroW dooR voL.1 “ by BLUE TAPE.



finallY ouT noW oN alL dsp’S . https://t.co/VeHw1rcmGx pic.twitter.com/W3oEjNQVa5 — A-REECE. (@reece_youngking) December 10, 2021 Now, he's teamed up with his older brother, Jay Jody (formerly known as Pjay), for the joint album Heaven Can Wait: the narrow door (Vol. 1). Jay Jody is one half of the rap duo, B3nchmarQ alongside Tkay 10Staxx. Tkay helmed the mixing and mastering of the project. Ahead of the album's release, the pair dropped two singles: Ridiculous and Tuff Luck. The projects lead single on release, More Than A Night, features vocalist Ayanda Jiya.