A-Reece set to embark on Reece Effect tour after announcing album release date

Rapper A-Reece is gearing up for the return of his popular Reece Effect tour. The "On My Own" rapper announced the beginning of the tour through his Revenge Club Records imprint and shared that the tour will be staged across the country.
The first leg of the tour kicks off in Durban on September 23 before Reece takes his tour to Cape Town, Pretoria, and Johannesburg. More dates and venues are set to be announced in the coming weeks.
“THE REECE EFFECT TOUR: Phase One. Courtesy Of The Club,” the label shared. “More details to be announced soon.”
Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming shows, Reece says, "I’m so excited to take my music to stages again and bring a live element for all my fans across the country. I have so much in store over the next weeks including a tease into my upcoming album – ‘Paradise 2’."
Reece also recently revealed that the release date for his eagerly anticipated and long-delayed third studio album, "Paradise 2", is finally set for October 21.
"Paradise 2’" is a sequel to Reece’s 2016 debut album "Paradise", which he dropped under Ambitiouz Entertainment, and will be his second official album as an independent artist after 2017’s "From Me To You And Only You".
The upcoming tour comes against the backdrop of the global celebration of 50 years of hip-hop. Reece recently returned from New York, where he joined the world of hip-hop in celebrating 50 years of one of the world’s most popular genres.
Reece also recently graced the stage for a special performance at a marquee "Hennessy X Nas" event celebrating 50 years of hip hop that took place at the South African Hip Hop Museum in Newtown, Johannesburg, in late August.