A-Reece set to embark on Reece Effect tour after announcing album release date

Rapper A-Reece is gearing up for the return of his popular Reece Effect tour. The "On My Own" rapper announced the beginning of the tour through his Revenge Club Records imprint and shared that the tour will be staged across the country. The first leg of the tour kicks off in Durban on September 23 before Reece takes his tour to Cape Town, Pretoria, and Johannesburg. More dates and venues are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

“THE REECE EFFECT TOUR: Phase One. Courtesy Of The Club,” the label shared. “More details to be announced soon.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by RCR. (@revengeclubrecords) Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming shows, Reece says, "I’m so excited to take my music to stages again and bring a live element for all my fans across the country. I have so much in store over the next weeks including a tease into my upcoming album – ‘Paradise 2’." Reece also recently revealed that the release date for his eagerly anticipated and long-delayed third studio album, "Paradise 2", is finally set for October 21.