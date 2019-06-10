Jacques de Coning. Picture: Facebook

Afrikaans singer Jacques de Coning reportedly died in a head-on collision on Sunday morning in the Eastern Cape. According to a statement shared on the J2sMarketing Facebook page, De Coning was travelling alone in the vehicle when the accident occurred at approximately 10:30am between Alexandria and Bushmans River.

"Jacques De Coning, passed away in a motor vehicle accident this morning, Sunday, 9 June 2019. The accident happened around 10:30am between Alexandria and Bushmans River in the Eastern Cape. Jacques was alone in the vehicle when the collision occurred with another vehicle ..." the statement read.

"His humanity and humbleness will forever live on in the lives of his family, friends and beloved fans." The post was also shared on De Coning's official Facebook book page, captioned: "Rest in peace, our hearts are very sore".

Tributes poured in on social media as fans and friends remembered the fallen star. "My deepest sympathy goes out to the De Coning family, many friends and fans, at this very devastating time. I pray for God’s peace that surpasses all understanding to be with you now. MHSRIP. I have lost a long-standing childhood friend-absolutely devastated!," wrote one Facebook user.

"RIP Jacques. All your good work and good heart u had for everyone around you, shall forever be remembered and missed," added another.

The singer songwriter, who was well-known for his songs "Girl van die Klein Karoo" (2001) and "Grootvoël Paradys" (2006), death comes five years after he lost his son, Basil, in a car accident in Port Elizabeth.

No information has been released on the status of the other vehicle or its occupants at this stage.