Afrikaans rapper Biggy's song "Dames (sê my wat jou naam is)" has gone viral with tweeps making memes and videos with the song. In the song, Biggy raps about meeting a girl in a club and eventually taking her home.

Once they get to his place, the girl finds out that he still lives with his mother. She suddenly says she has a boyfriend, calls him a loser and demands he call an Uber for her.

Biggy responds by telling her to use her feet which goes in to the hook of the song "Dames, sê my wat jou naam is, my name is Adriaanus" which translates to "Ladies tell me your name, my name is Adriaanus ".

Watch the video of "Dames" below:

Even though the song was released in May with a music video depicting the story Biggy is rapping about, the song has gone viral recently with jokes, memes and videos.

I cant believe people have the audacity to say eminem is trash after he dropped dis heat pic.twitter.com/ftd95l8W2X — Kayleigh Williams (@_Williams0809) August 28, 2019

Is it normal to be in the shower for 10 minutes singing "Dames se my wat jou naam is. My naam is Adriaanes."?



Asking for a brasse. — Rishay Harryprasadh (@Noice_Smort_99) August 27, 2019

“Dames se my wat jou naam is! My naam is adrianus!"



What a big chuuune😤😤 pic.twitter.com/vWwmp8DI3L — 🥀𝕳𝖎𝖌𝖍 𝖆𝖑𝖙𝖎𝖙𝖚𝖉𝖊🥀 (@munya_not_nice) August 28, 2019

Nobody:



Me every 2 minutes : DAMES, SÊ MY WAT JOU NAAM IS — lilo🌺 (@saarahsallie_) August 24, 2019

Dames

Sê my wat jou naam is https://t.co/JJQBvGRXiP — Mr D (@DarronDiesel) August 28, 2019

Teacher : you better be paying attention because this is coming out in the exam.



My brain : DAMES, SE MY WAT JOU NAAM IS MY NAAM IS ADRIAANES — Asma (@asmamahomed_) August 25, 2019

This song has grown on me 🤣

Dames-biggy pic.twitter.com/wKNWm8v03B — Hamzah Moosa (@hamzahmoosa7) August 25, 2019

Local comedian Yaaseen Barnes also joined in on the fun posting an edited video of Alyson Stoner dancing at the MTV VMAs during Missy Elliott's tribute performance.