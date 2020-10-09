EntertainmentMusicLocal
AKA. Picture: Twitter

AKA announces 'Bhovamania' release date

It seems that AKA has at last picked a release date for his hotly anticipated album “Bhovamania”.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the “Fela In Versace” rapper announced that “Bhovamania” is dropping on November 6, 2020.

He posted an image with the album title along with the release date.

6/11/2020 #BHOVAMANIA 🐺💜

The Megacy shared their excitement on Twitter.

“Date saved!!! Can't wait #BHOVAMANIAEP,” commented @Zee_Khethelo.

“Make my year Mega … 2020 it's been hell of a year," said @Hlaha8610241.

“iyoooh on my mother's birthday my God,” commented @MenziwokuhleMa1.

“So Me and #BHOVAMANIA gon' share a Birth month … Best Gift from @akaworldwide What a time to be alive...#BHOVAMANIAEP 06/11/2020,” said @thabomthombeni3.

“My God I didn't expect this announcement, it hit me hard,” commented @melosokhulu.

“He's a big name. He's an icon. He's a big snake. He's a python. In Mega We Trust. Trust. I can't wait for the EP to drop!” said @AshleyLethetsa

This comes after AKA said he finished the album last week and went into holiday mode in Cape Town with his girlfriend, Nelli Tembe.

The happy couple visited eatery Villa 47 before making a stop at I Love Dough in Bree Street.

The duo also took a leisurely ride down the Sea Point promenade before heading to the V&A Waterfront where they dinned at Sevruga.

Last month, AKA dropped the tracklist for “Bhovamania” and a track called “Mufasa” has grabbed everyone’s attention.

AKA

