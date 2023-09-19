AKA bags Best Male Southern Africa accolade at All Africa Music Awards in Dallas

AKA has added yet another award to his growing trophy cabinet after he won the award for Best Male Southern Africa at the annual All Africa Music Awards (Afrimmas) on Sunday. This isn’t the first time the late rapper has won at the Afrimmas, which are widely regarded as the most prominent awards show on the continent.

He’s won several awards, including Best African Collaboration at the 2015 awards where he notably also put on a show-stopping performance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AFRIMMA (@afrimma)

Speaking on the latest award, AKA’s parents, Lynn and Tony Forbes, shared their gratitude to AKA’s fanbase, The Megacy. “Thank you to the Megacy for voting and bringing another award home. Kiernan’s legacy continues to live because of all of you. The AFRIMMAS were special to him, and winning this award for a third time is something we as a family will cherish.” His long-time record label, Vth Season, also shared through a statement, “Afrimma was Kiernan’s first award on American Soil. To receive this award in 2023 is testament to his great artistry and the love from South Africans and Africans as a whole. His impact continues now and to infinity.”

This award comes after AKA bagged the Song Of The Year Award for ‘Lemons (Lemonade)’, which features Nasty C, at the DSTV Content Creator Awards two weeks back. He’s also nominated for Best International Flow at the upcoming 18th B.E.T Hip Hop Awards. Poetically, Nadia Nakai also won Best Female Southern Africa at the Afrimas. “I'm AN AFRIMMA AWARD WINNER!!!! Thank you for my best female Southern African AWARD.