After breaking the hearts of many students and fans following the announcement that his 'Fees Must Fall' concert has been postponed, it seems all is forgiven as the Megacy goes all ga ga over AKA's new sounds.

The 'Fees Must Fall' concert was scheduled to take place this Saturday, but AKA revealed that the concert will only take place later in the year.

AKA, real name, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, announced last year that he would be raising funds for disadvantaged students to further their studies, but this week the "Fela In Versace" hitmaker apologised profusely to his fans. He tweeted: "#FeesMustFallMegaConcert has been postponed to later in the year. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

In a radio interview with Metro FM a few weeks ago, the Supa Mega highlighted the challenges of organising an event of this magnitude.

He said “One of the reasons we postponed the concert is, I realised that in order for somebody to give me millions and of rands, I have to have certain structures set up, so that money can’t just go to AKA productions...The money has to go to the foundation that we have to set up properly….for me to do this it’s a huge undertaking, I just ask for people to stay patient because it is a very important cause for us, for these students to be helped." 

Twitter dragged him, with many suggesting he ask for advice from his arch rival Cassper Nyovest, aka Abuti Fill Up.

Fans are is having a field day since the Supa Mega started to share singles from his upcoming album. The album is titled "Blow My Mind" which features Nigerian super star Davido.

"Everyone dropping this year better be prepared to go to war with the 10 year megatron," says AKA.

