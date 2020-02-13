After breaking the hearts of many students and fans following the announcement that his 'Fees Must Fall' concert has been postponed, it seems all is forgiven as the Megacy goes all ga ga over AKA's new sounds.
The 'Fees Must Fall' concert was scheduled to take place this Saturday, but AKA revealed that the concert will only take place later in the year.
AKA, real name, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, announced last year that he would be raising funds for disadvantaged students to further their studies, but this week the "Fela In Versace" hitmaker apologised profusely to his fans. He tweeted: "#FeesMustFallMegaConcert has been postponed to later in the year. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”
#FeesMustFallMegaConcert has been postponed to later in the year. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 11, 2020