AKA drops fiery snippets of new music; Megacy goes wild









AKA. Picture: Instagram After breaking the hearts of many students and fans following the announcement that his 'Fees Must Fall' concert has been postponed, it seems all is forgiven as the Megacy goes all ga ga over AKA's new sounds. The 'Fees Must Fall' concert was scheduled to take place this Saturday, but AKA revealed that the concert will only take place later in the year. AKA, real name, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, announced last year that he would be raising funds for disadvantaged students to further their studies, but this week the "Fela In Versace" hitmaker apologised profusely to his fans. He tweeted: "#FeesMustFallMegaConcert has been postponed to later in the year. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.” #FeesMustFallMegaConcert has been postponed to later in the year. Apologies for any inconvenience caused. — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 11, 2020

In a radio interview with Metro FM a few weeks ago, the Supa Mega highlighted the challenges of organising an event of this magnitude.

He said “One of the reasons we postponed the concert is, I realised that in order for somebody to give me millions and of rands, I have to have certain structures set up, so that money can’t just go to AKA productions...The money has to go to the foundation that we have to set up properly….for me to do this it’s a huge undertaking, I just ask for people to stay patient because it is a very important cause for us, for these students to be helped."

Twitter dragged him, with many suggesting he ask for advice from his arch rival Cassper Nyovest, aka Abuti Fill Up.

Fans are is having a field day since the Supa Mega started to share singles from his upcoming album. The album is titled "Blow My Mind" which features Nigerian super star Davido.

Be patient. Every album is better than the last one. Also, please spam @davido telling him he needs to drop his verse tonight. pic.twitter.com/35D0hKXuhh — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 13, 2020

"Everyone dropping this year better be prepared to go to war with the 10 year megatron," says AKA.

Everyone dropping this year better be prepared to go to war with the 10 year megatron. pic.twitter.com/YRvT2SA50c — AKA (@akaworldwide) February 13, 2020

Here are some of their reactions:

whoever produced this beat. is a genius 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/1dqILjBk9D — BLUR'Q (@Jeph_Macassette) February 13, 2020

Drop it tomorrow please Mega😭 pic.twitter.com/alBnNO6xvi — Matlhatsi Mabuse (@matlhatsimabuse) February 13, 2020

Summer daze sample 🔥🔥🔥 — John Mahlatsi (@mahlatsitj96) February 13, 2020

In Mega we trust trust trust — Uncle Beardiie ☔ (@Uncle_BEARDIIE) February 13, 2020

We've got another hit. I hope ya'll got aircons, coz your fans won't handle the heat. @davido and @akaworldwide, lets do this thing. https://t.co/UuL10485LO — AKAdemic_Megacy (@ScelonG) February 13, 2020



