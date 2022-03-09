AKA set to release new music with Benny Chill

As far as new music goes, AKA has been relatively quiet over the past few months. Since serving us with his latest offering “Bhovamania”, which received positive reviews in 2020, AKA has only delivered a handful of features and a short collaborative EP with Costa Titch, “You're Welcome”, last year.

Instead, the rapper’s personal life has been front and centre of his career in the past year and a half. Just the other day he sent the rumour mill into overdrive when he seemed to confirm his long-rumoured relationship with rapper Nadia Nakai with an Instagram post of the two cozying up. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide) Last week, the “Fela In Versace” rapper had fans anticipating that he'd soon be returning to the spotlight for his music when he started teasing new music snippets on his Twitter.

“Long Live Snippet GOD Live Long 💜 #MassCountry https://t.co/fMxYI5slpJ”. Long Live Snippet GOD Live Long 💜 #MassCountry pic.twitter.com/fMxYI5slpJ — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 2, 2022 “Okay last one. #MassCountry 🐮 💜 SNIPPET GOD ANSWERS TO NO ONE. https://t.co/se15SIKaRn”. Okay last one. #MassCountry 🐮 💜 SNIPPET GOD ANSWERS TO NO ONE. pic.twitter.com/se15SIKaRn — AKA (@akaworldwide) March 2, 2022 Although fans have been expressing mixed feelings about the quality of the music in the snippets, excitement that the Supa Mega is on his way back has been building.

Since then, AKA has released the remix to his collaborative song with Costa Titch “Super Soft” and announced that this Friday he and Benny Chill will be teaming up for a new single, “Ingozi”. The single will mark AKA’s first official collaboration with Benny Chill, who is part of the same clique as Costa Titch. Producer Must Be Dubz is also featured on the song. Hopefully this marks AKA's return to consistently releasing new music once again.