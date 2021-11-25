All systems set for the SATMA Awards

All roads lead to Mpumalanga this weekend as the Department of Culture, Sport and Recreation and the SABC are hosting the 16th South African Traditional Music Achievement Awards (SATMA). Founded in 2005 and inaugurated in 2006 by Dr Dumisani Goba, the SATMAs celebrate South Africa’s diverse musical cultures in a bid to eliminate tribalism and other divisive measures.

“SATMA Awards gives traditional music its rightful status and role in South African Arts & Culture in the preservation of our Heritage. SATMA Awards recognised this void. “Therefore, the birth of the South African Traditional Music Achievement (SATMA) Awards, where traditional music is given an appropriate platform to honour musicians by hosting a ceremonial event,” reads a statement from the organisation.

The awards will start with a charitable golf day and fashion show on Friday, November 26. Saturday the main event at the SATMA Dome in Mbombela takes place, where several South African artists will be honoured for their contribution to traditional music. Some of the prominent guests who will attend the award ceremony include Prince H Malatji – King and the protector of African Cultural Values and Heritage Continental, and Princess Nokulunga Buthelezi – Princess of Circuses and Contortionist.