All the Sama28 weekend action you can expect

One of the biggest weekends in South African music is upon us and it promises to be jam-packed. The 28th South African Music Awards (Samas) will be broadcast on SABC 1 with TV personality Lawrence Maleka returning as host. Singer and actress Nandi Madida will be his co-host.

The Open Mic Official Pre-Party will be broadcast on SABC 1 at 10pm on Saturday. The Open Mic Pre-Party hosts are Metro FM’s DJ Sabby and Matt Ell. They will be joined by Zanele Potelwa, of “HotSpot Seli”. Potelwa has also been announced as the 2022 Samas red carpet host. The presenter said it was dream come true for her.

On Sunday, the winners will be revealed. Leading the nomination pack is Zakes Bantwini, with a total of seven nominations. After earning a nod for “Osama”, featuring Kasango, in the record of the year category last week, he bagged an additional six. Thulisile Nhlapo, SABC 1’s acting channel head, said: “The South African Music Awards and SABC 1, as a collective, shines a light on the music industry and the artists in their respective genres.

