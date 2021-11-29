All the Satma Awards 2021 winners

This past weekend, the we travelled to Mpumalanga to experience the 16th annual South African Traditional Music Achievement (Satma) Awards. This year’s awards took place at Premier Hotel The Winkler in Mbombela, where guests walked the red carpet in stylish traditional garb as they made their way to the Satma Dome.

The show was hosted by Tsholofelo Maseko and Mduduzi Ntuli. Kelly Khumalo opened the show with a splendid performance, singing her hit song “Empini”. Tau Sebata won the Best Sepedi artist award, while Kwazi Nsele, who could not make it to the event, was named the Best Indigenous Poet. Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga jumped with excitement when she was announced as the Best Traditional Praise Singer.

We won 🙌🏽 AGAIN ❤️ @ntombhiyamutson congratulations AGAIN #SATMA2021



Gele Gele Gele Gele Gele Gele !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Bb8HcCd10i — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) November 28, 2021 The awards about honouring not just traditional music singers but producers as well. Deejay Avesh, who won the Best Traditional Music Producer award, thanked his family for supporting him, even when he spent most of his night in the studio, cooking music. Deejay Avesh gives his acceptance speech after winning an award for Best Traditional Producer #SATMA2021 pic.twitter.com/K72Gr364HL — SATMA Awards (@satmaawards) November 27, 2021 Candy Tsamandebele, who was nominated in four categories, didn't win any awards. It was the Qwabe Twins who scooped the most. They won two awards – Best Female Artist/Group and Best Traditional Collaboration Song – both collected by their father, since they were not present.

Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose received an honorary award. Speaking of Maskandi, Ntencane shut it down when he performed his hit single “Wawuthembeni”. Maskandi Artist Khuzani wins the honorary award. #SATMA2021 pic.twitter.com/fDlzEBB41M — SATMA Awards (@satmaawards) November 27, 2021 Another group that killed it on stage was the Tswana cultural dance group, which gave a mini-performance when Nomtiti was announced as the winner of The Best Traditional Music Artist /Group of the Year for “Motlhala Wa Rona”. Nomtiti wins The Best Traditional Music Artist /Group of the Year for Motlhala Wa Rona. #SATMA2021 pic.twitter.com/l2rmuGGhkS — SATMA Awards (@satmaawards) November 27, 2021 Amaroto closed off the night with a bang, performing their hit singles, including Umsebenzi Wethu.