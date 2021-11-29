EntertainmentMusicLocal
Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga won the best traditional praise singer award. Picture: Thobile Mazibuko
All the Satma Awards 2021 winners

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 2h ago

This past weekend, the we travelled to Mpumalanga to experience the 16th annual South African Traditional Music Achievement (Satma) Awards.

This year’s awards took place at Premier Hotel The Winkler in Mbombela, where guests walked the red carpet in stylish traditional garb as they made their way to the Satma Dome.

The show was hosted by Tsholofelo Maseko and Mduduzi Ntuli. Kelly Khumalo opened the show with a splendid performance, singing her hit song “Empini”.

Tau Sebata won the Best Sepedi artist award, while Kwazi Nsele, who could not make it to the event, was named the Best Indigenous Poet.

Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga jumped with excitement when she was announced as the Best Traditional Praise Singer.

The awards about honouring not just traditional music singers but producers as well. Deejay Avesh, who won the Best Traditional Music Producer award, thanked his family for supporting him, even when he spent most of his night in the studio, cooking music.

Candy Tsamandebele, who was nominated in four categories, didn't win any awards. It was the Qwabe Twins who scooped the most.

They won two awards – Best Female Artist/Group and Best Traditional Collaboration Song – both collected by their father, since they were not present.

Maskandi artist Khuzani Mpungose received an honorary award. Speaking of Maskandi, Ntencane shut it down when he performed his hit single “Wawuthembeni”.

Another group that killed it on stage was the Tswana cultural dance group, which gave a mini-performance when Nomtiti was announced as the winner of The Best Traditional Music Artist /Group of the Year for “Motlhala Wa Rona”.

Amaroto closed off the night with a bang, performing their hit singles, including Umsebenzi Wethu.

See all the Satma Awards 2021 winners below:

The Satma Awards 2021 are yet to be screened on SABC1.

