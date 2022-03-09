Amapiano dance challenge 'Koko' goes viral on social media

It almost seems as if there's a brand new amapiano dance challenge making waves on the internet every other week. This time around, Dali Danger's "Koko" is raking up big numbers and going viral on Twitter after the artist posted a video of himself going around to several different locations and performing an unconventional dance which sees him knocking at thin air while bobbing his head back and forth.

Although it's only been two days since he put up the original post, the promo clip is already sitting on over 220K views on Twitter. Koko ✊🏿🚪 pic.twitter.com/9tTBEVegcm — ✊🏿🚪 (@DALiii_Danger) March 7, 2022 Several other users have taken to the social media platform to perform their own renditions of the challenge. With the video going viral, some have asked that when he does release the song, he not dilute it with big names like what was done with the most recent viral amapiano song, "Umlando".

Many felt like "Umlando" didn't live up to the hype after several A-Listers, including Young Stunna and Sir Trill, appeared on the final version of the song that was released. "Siyacela ke.. No Big artist must jump and ruin this shandis like they did on Umlando." Siyacela ke.. No Big artist must jump and ruin this shandis like they did on Umlando https://t.co/tXcLe4EAmV — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 7, 2022 When another Twitter user commented that doing challenges in random places is going to get old really soon, Dali Danger responded: "Nothing about this challenge is random.

