Amapiano proves staying power with 1.6bn TikTok views

With more than 1.6 billion views this year on social media platform TikTok, Amapiano has proved its staying power. The genre, which has taken the world by storm, is not showing any signs of slowing down. According to new data released by the popular short-form video platform, the local genre became the most popular music hashtag in South Africa in 2021 as TikTok registered more than 1 billion active users globally in the same period.

Cassper Nyovest, DJ Maphorisa, Tyler ICU, Boohle and DJ Sumbody are some of the most popular artists. “It's been incredible to see how Mzansi has continued to grow and support one another this year on the platform. We've seen trends such as the recent Love Nwantiti and #Amapiano started and spread across For You feeds on the app,” said Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok content operations manager in Africa. “We're humbled to see how much joy our community has brought us this year, and we're excited to experience more incredible moments as we continue this journey together.”

According to Sidwaba TikTok will release the global music report for the year on December 13. “There is something really special about the global community on TikTok that people just can't find anywhere else,” said Vanessa Pappas, COO at TikTok. “For us, 2021 was a year for connection and we’ve seen people on TikTok laughing together, entertaining us, starting cultural phenomenons and teaching us new things. It has been incredible to see the depths of entertainment and creativity from this community and we're delighted to celebrate all the ways we have come together this year on TikTok.”

Siyathandana by hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest featuring Boohle and Abidoza was the most popular song, followed by Banyana by DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU and then Iyamemeza by DJ Sumbody featuring Drip Gogo and The Lowkeys. Below is a list of the top 10 locally produced songs that ranked top on TikTok: 1. Siyathandana - Cassper Nyovest

2. Banyana - DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU 3. Iyamemeza - DJ Sumbody 4. It Ain't Me - DJ Abux

5. Yaba Baluku - DJ Tarico 6. Sisonke - Thozi, Khanyisa, Sphokuhle & PD Jokes 7. Izolo - DJ Maphorisa & Tyler ICU & Visca