Ameeth Shah. Picture: Instagram

National DJ champions from 21 countries to compete for World Champion title in Taipei, Taiwan. Taiwan – The world’s biggest global DJ competition, Red Bull Music 3Style, Monday unveiled the complete lineup of finalists who will compete at the Red Bull Music 3Style World DJ Championships IX.

Set to take place in Taipei from 23 -27 January, the competition will bring together 21 of the world’s most talented turntablists, each of whom have first won the National Championship title in their home countries. All 21 finalists will face-off in Taipei and battle for the ultimate title of 3Style World Champion.

Now in its ninth year, Red Bull Music 3Style celebrates the art of ‘playing with music’ and honours the DJs who push their culture forward. One of the best and most sought-after party experiences in the world, this year’s Championship event is the first time the competition will take place in the cultural hub of Taipei.

During four days of qualifying events, the 21 DJs will each be given 15 minutes to perform an original set showcasing their skills and creativity, complete with Red Bull Music 3Style’s signature twist: DJs must play at least 3 different genres of music during their set. Judging will be based on originality (40%), skill (25%), track selection (20%) and crowd reaction (15%). The top four qualifying finalists will then battle it out for the World Champion title on Sunday, January 27.

A truly epic, week-long event, the Red Bull Music 3Style World DJ Championships IX will also feature daily DJ workshops with the judges, as well as dinner sets from past champions each evening and a 3Style shop on the 10th floor lobby – all within the W Hotel Taipei, the acting home base for the duration of the competition.

Returning to judge this year’s World Finals are turntable veterans DJ Jazzy Jeff, Skratch Bastid, DJ Craze, Nina Las Vegas, and DJ Nu-Mark. Special guests to attend throughout the competition include Grandtheft, as well as past 3Style champions Shintaro, DJ Byte, Four Color Zack and more.

Representing South Africa is the national champion, Ameeth Shah. The Durbanite won the competition in his home town last year in November.