Anatii set to return with new amapiano music after IG Live preview

Ever-elusive producer and singer-songwriter Anatii went live on his Instagram to preview some unreleased music on Thursday morning. Fans who were up in the wee hours of the morning have been taking to social media to share clips of some of the music he previewed.

They also shared their views on the amapiano-influenced sound in the new music the “Feeling On Me” rapper is hinting at taking. Listen!!!! pic.twitter.com/uXY08myrGS — NtandoNje💕 (@GENTFaiyaz) November 25, 2021 It's been just over three years since the “Thixo Onofefe” hitmaker released his critically acclaimed, SA Music Awards-nominated album, “Iyeza”. The album featured two singles, “Thixo Onofefe” and “Nthloni”, with Anatii directing the music videos for both. Iyeza was released through his own record label, Yal Entertainment.

In the time since the album's release and successful roll-out, the 28-year-old hasn't released any of his own music and has featured on only a handful of singles from other artists. A prolific songwriter over the past few years, Anatii last year won a Grammy Award for contributing to Beyoncé's “Brown Skin Girl” featuring Blue Ivy, Wizkid, and SAINt JHN. The song won the Grammy under the category Best Music Video. The song was the most popular single off Beyoncé's 2019 soundtrack album, “The Lion King: The Gift”.

On the same album, Anatii also wrote on “MOOD 4 EVA” with Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Childish Gambino. Last year, Anatii's collaboration with Gemini Major "Loke Loke" was featured on “Rhythms of Zamunda” (music Inspired by the Amazon Original Movie: “Coming 2 America”)", a project which also featured music from South African artists Nasty C, Ricky Tyler, Sha Sha and Tellaman. The musician has been at the forefront of the industry since he produced L-Tido's “When It Rains” as a 16-year-old.